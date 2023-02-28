Eastern Kentucky Colonels play in ASUN Tournament against the North Alabama Lions

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

North Alabama Lions (18-13, 10-8 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (19-12, 12-6 ASUN) Richmond, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Kentucky -7; over/under is 152.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Eastern Kentucky Colonels and North Alabama Lions square off in the ASUN Tournament. The Colonels’ record in ASUN play is 12-6, and their record is 7-6 against non-conference opponents. Eastern Kentucky is second in the ASUN scoring 77.6 points while shooting 43.4% from the field.

The Lions’ record in ASUN games is 10-8. North Alabama scores 75.7 points and has outscored opponents by 1.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devontae Blanton is shooting 44.8% and averaging 16.4 points for the Colonels. Michael Moreno is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

Damien Forrest is averaging 7.8 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Lions. Daniel Ortiz is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Alabama.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Lions: 7-3, averaging 78.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article