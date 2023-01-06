Eastern Kentucky defeats Central Arkansas 77-75

CONWAY, Ark. — Devontae Blanton scored 22 points to help Eastern Kentucky defeat Central Arkansas 77-75 on Thursday night.
The Bears (5-11) were led in scoring by Camren Hunter, who finished with 25 points, six assists, three steals and two blocks. Vincent Reeves added 16 points, six rebounds and two steals for Central Arkansas. In addition, Eddy Kayouloud finished with 12 points and seven rebounds. The Bears extended their losing streak to seven in a row.
