Eastern Kentucky defeats Central Arkansas 77-75

Blanton added eight rebounds for the Colonels (9-7). Leland Walker scored 14 points while finishing 6 of 12 from the floor, and added five rebounds. Michael Moreno recorded 12 points and finished 4 of 7 from 3-point range.

The Bears (5-11) were led in scoring by Camren Hunter, who finished with 25 points, six assists, three steals and two blocks. Vincent Reeves added 16 points, six rebounds and two steals for Central Arkansas. In addition, Eddy Kayouloud finished with 12 points and seven rebounds. The Bears extended their losing streak to seven in a row.