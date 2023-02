Blanton shot 9 for 15, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Colonels (15-9, 8-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Tayshawn Comer scored 14 points while going 5 of 7 and 2 of 3 from the free throw line. Isaiah Cozart finished 4 of 6 from the floor to finish with eight points, while adding five rebounds and four blocks.