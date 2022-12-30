Eastern Kentucky hosts Queens after Dye's 27-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Queens Royals (11-3, 1-0 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (7-6) Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Queens faces the Eastern Kentucky Colonels after Kenny Dye scored 27 points in Queens’ 81-77 win against the Austin Peay Governors. The Colonels have gone 5-1 at home. Eastern Kentucky is second in the ASUN in rebounding averaging 36.8 rebounds. Michael Moreno paces the Colonels with 6.2 boards.

The Royals are 1-0 in ASUN play. Queens is 3-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.2 turnovers per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tayshawn Comer is averaging 6.2 points, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Colonels. Devontae Blanton is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

Dye is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Royals. Chris Ashby is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Queens.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 35.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Royals: 8-2, averaging 80.0 points, 37.3 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

