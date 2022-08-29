Eastern Kentucky names Garry McPeak as acting football coach

RICHMOND, Ky. — Eastern Kentucky athletic director Matt Roan has named Garry McPeek as acting head football coach, effectively immediately, while Walt Wells recovers from a cardiac episode on Sunday.
The FCS-level Colonels open the season on Friday night at Eastern Michigan.
“These are not the circumstances in which we hoped to be operating within,” Roan said in a release. “(Coach McPeek) will do an outstanding job of leading and supporting a terrific staff of coordinators, assistant coaches, and support personnel. Our staff and I look forward to assisting him throughout this process for the benefit of the young men who make up our team.”
McPeek is a 30-year coaching veteran who had previously worked at Valdosta High School in Georgia in 2020. He also launched the athletic program at Lexington’s Frederick Douglass High School and twice coached the Kentucky Horsemen Arena Football League team.
____
More AP college football:
https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25