Eastern Kentucky puts home win streak on the line against UNC Greensboro

UNC Greensboro Spartans (6-6) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (6-6) Richmond, Kentucky; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Kentucky -2.5; over/under is 134.5 BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Colonels play UNC Greensboro. The Colonels are 4-1 on their home court. Eastern Kentucky ranks second in the ASUN with 16.4 assists per game led by Tayshawn Comer averaging 3.6.

The Spartans have gone 1-3 away from home. UNC Greensboro ranks fifth in the SoCon with 33.4 rebounds per game led by Keondre Kennedy averaging 7.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devontae Blanton is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Colonels. Michael Moreno is averaging 12.2 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

Kennedy is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Spartans. Keyshaun Langley is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 5-5, averaging 78.8 points, 36.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 69.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

