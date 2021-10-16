After a three-and-out by Central Arkansas, McKinney directed a seven-play, 62-yard drive — ending with Kyeandre Magloire’s 4-yard TD run — in 100 seconds. The 2-point try failed and left EKU trailing 35-30 with 13:08 remaining in the game. McKinney came up with his go-ahead TD run on the Colonels’ next possession and then connected with Smith for the 2-point conversion and a 38-35 lead. The Bears drove down to the EKU 28-yard line before the drive stalled with 2:14 left to play, setting up Sayles’ block.
McKinney completed 24 of 40 passes for 224 yards with two TDs and one interception. He also ran for 65 yards on six carries.
Breylin Smith finished 19-of-31 passing for 330 yards and a score — a 70-yard strike to Tyler Hudson — for Central Arkansas. Hudson caught nine passes for 251 yards. Hale rushed for 99 yards on 20 carries with three TDs.
