Eastern Kentucky takes on North Alabama, aims for 13th straight home win

North Alabama Lions (17-11, 9-6 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (18-10, 11-4 ASUN) Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky hosts North Alabama aiming to extend its 12-game home winning streak. The Colonels are 13-1 on their home court. Eastern Kentucky ranks third in the ASUN with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Michael Moreno averaging 4.6.

The Lions are 9-6 against ASUN opponents. North Alabama has a 3-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tayshawn Comer is averaging 7.4 points and 3.7 assists for the Colonels. Devontae Blanton is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

Damien Forrest is averaging 7.9 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Lions. Daniel Ortiz is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 7-3, averaging 74.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Lions: 8-2, averaging 77.3 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

