Eastern Kentucky visits Bellarmine following Blanton's 20-point game

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (13-8, 6-2 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (9-12, 4-4 ASUN) Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bellarmine -2.5; over/under is 137.5 BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky plays the Bellarmine Knights after Devontae Blanton scored 20 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 74-59 victory over the Austin Peay Governors.

The Knights have gone 5-4 at home. Bellarmine ranks sixth in the ASUN with 14.6 assists per game led by Juston Betz averaging 3.3.

The Colonels have gone 6-2 against ASUN opponents. Eastern Kentucky has a 6-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Betz is averaging 8.3 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Knights. Garrett Tipton is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.

Blanton is scoring 15.6 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Colonels. Michael Moreno is averaging 12.1 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 4-6, averaging 61.6 points, 26.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Colonels: 8-2, averaging 75.5 points, 37.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

