Eastern Kentucky visits No. 7 Tennessee after Nkamhoua's 20-point performance

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-4) at Tennessee Volunteers (7-1)
The Colonels are 1-2 in road games. Eastern Kentucky is 2-0 in one-possession games.
TOP PERFORMERS: Santiago Vescovi is scoring 12.0 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Volunteers. Julian Phillips is averaging 11.8 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 38.5% for Tennessee.
Devontae Blanton is averaging 17.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Colonels. Michael Moreno is averaging 11 points and six rebounds for Eastern Kentucky.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.