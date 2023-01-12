Eastern Kentucky wins 97-76 against FGCU

Buttry shot 6 for 11 from beyond the arc for the Colonels (11-7, 4-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Cooper Robb added 14 points while shooting 5 for 12, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc, and he also had six rebounds. Michael Moreno was 5 of 11 shooting (4 for 9 from distance) to finish with 14 points.