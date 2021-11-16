Jawon Hamilton ran for 11 and 22 yards on back-to-back plays and Ben Bryant powered eight yards to the Western Michigan 3 before Ryland converted on a 20-yard field goal with 3:55 left to put the Eagles up, 22-21.
On Western Michigan’s next possession Michael Smith Jr. picked off an Eleby pass at the Broncos’ 37 and the Eagles ran out the clock.
Ryland kicked five field goals, including a pair of 31-yarders. Hassan Beydoun caught a 19-yard pass from Samson Evans that pulled Eastern Michigan within 21-16 going into the fourth quarter.
Eleby completed 22 of 29 passes for 307 yards and a touchdown to lead Western Michigan (6-5, 33-4). Skyy Moore caught 12 passes for 181 yards and a 74-yard touchdown to start the second quarter.
Hamilton carried 19 times for 179 yards, including a 60-yard run to set up a Ryland field goal, to lead Eastern Michigan (7-4, 4-3).
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.
Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25