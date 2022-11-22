Eastern Michigan Eagles and the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons square off

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (2-2) vs. Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-3) Cancun, Mexico; Tuesday, 12:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Michigan -4.5; over/under is 150.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Eastern Michigan Eagles will square off against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancun, Mexico.

Eastern Michigan finished 10-21 overall with a 5-6 record in non-conference play in the 2021-22 season. The Eagles gave up 76.0 points per game while committing 17.6 fouls last season.

Purdue Fort Wayne went 21-12 overall with a 6-6 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The Mastodons averaged 73.5 points per game while shooting 45.8% from the field and 37.1% from deep last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

