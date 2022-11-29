Eastern Michigan faces Florida International on 6-game slide

Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-6) at Florida International Panthers (4-2)
The Eagles are 0-2 in road games. Eastern Michigan allows 82.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.2 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Javaunte Hawkins is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 10 points. Denver Jones is shooting 61.2% and averaging 19.7 points for Florida International.
Emoni Bates is averaging 19.5 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Eagles. Tyson Acuff is averaging 12.6 points for Eastern Michigan.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.