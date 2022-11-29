Eastern Michigan faces Florida International on 6-game slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-6) at Florida International Panthers (4-2) Miami; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan is looking to stop its six-game losing streak with a victory against Florida International. The Panthers have gone 4-1 in home games. Florida International is seventh in C-USA in rebounding averaging 31.7 rebounds. Nick Guadarrama paces the Panthers with 4.8 boards.

The Eagles are 0-2 in road games. Eastern Michigan allows 82.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.2 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javaunte Hawkins is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 10 points. Denver Jones is shooting 61.2% and averaging 19.7 points for Florida International.

Emoni Bates is averaging 19.5 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Eagles. Tyson Acuff is averaging 12.6 points for Eastern Michigan.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

