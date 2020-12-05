The Eagles pulled away in the third quarter after each of the back-to-back fumbles by Western Michigan deep in its own territory led to field goals by Chad Ryland to make it 43-28. The Broncos, whose only defensive stop came on the first drive of the game, scored two more touchdowns but remained unable to keep the Eagles from scoring.
Despite the loss, Western Michigan’s game next week against Ball State will be for the MAC West title.
Kaleb Eleby was 18 of 26 for 288 yards and four touchdowns for Western Michigan, and La’Darius Jefferson ran 21 times for 130 yards and two TDs.
