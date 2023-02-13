Eastern Michigan hosts Akron following Acuff's 36-point showing

Akron Zips (17-8, 9-3 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-19, 3-9 MAC)
The Zips are 9-3 in conference play. Akron is fifth in the MAC with 13.2 assists per game led by Xavier Castaneda averaging 2.7.
TOP PERFORMERS: Acuff is averaging 15.2 points for the Eagles. Emoni Bates is averaging 20.4 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 41.3% over the past 10 games for Eastern Michigan.
Castaneda is scoring 21.7 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Zips. Enrique Freeman is averaging 15.7 points and 11.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Akron.
LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 76.9 points, 27.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.9 points per game.
Zips: 8-2, averaging 76.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.