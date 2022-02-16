The Bulls have gone 8-4 against MAC opponents. Buffalo leads the MAC with 12.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Mballa averaging 3.7.
The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Bulls won the last matchup 102-64 on Feb. 9. Maceo Jack scored 22 points to help lead the Bulls to the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Farrakhan is averaging 15.7 points for the Eagles. Nathan Scott is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Michigan.
Jeenathan Williams is scoring 18.9 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Bulls. Ronaldo Segu is averaging 10.7 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 44.4% over the past 10 games for Buffalo.
LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 64.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.
Bulls: 8-2, averaging 81.1 points, 40.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.