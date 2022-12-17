Eastern Michigan hosts Detroit Mercy following Davis' 36-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Detroit Mercy Titans (5-6, 1-1 Horizon) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-9) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy takes on the Eastern Michigan Eagles after Antoine Davis scored 36 points in Detroit Mercy’s 82-80 overtime loss to the Charlotte 49ers. The Eagles have gone 1-2 at home. Eastern Michigan is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Titans have gone 2-5 away from home. Detroit Mercy has a 3-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emoni Bates is averaging 19.4 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Eagles. Noah Farrakhan is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

Davis is averaging 24.3 points and 3.5 assists for the Titans. Jayden Stone is averaging 10 points over the last 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 1-9, averaging 74.5 points, 28.5 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points per game.

Titans: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

