Eastern Michigan hosts Western Michigan following Maddox's 22-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Western Michigan Broncos (7-20, 3-11 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-21, 3-11 MAC) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan takes on the Eastern Michigan Eagles after Tray Maddox Jr. scored 22 points in Western Michigan’s 78-68 win against the Ball State Cardinals. The Eagles are 4-7 on their home court. Eastern Michigan gives up 81.7 points and has been outscored by 9.0 points per game.

The Broncos are 3-11 against MAC opponents. Western Michigan ranks third in the MAC with 33.7 rebounds per game led by Markeese Hastings averaging 9.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emoni Bates is shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 20 points and 5.8 rebounds. Tyson Acuff is shooting 46.4% and averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

Advertisement

Hastings is averaging 8.3 points and 9.6 rebounds for the Broncos. Lamar Norman Jr. is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Western Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 72.8 points, 27.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points per game.

Broncos: 1-9, averaging 67.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article