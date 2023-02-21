Eastern Michigan hosts Western Michigan following Maddox's 22-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Western Michigan Broncos (7-20, 3-11 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-21, 3-11 MAC) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Michigan -3.5; over/under is 152 BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan visits the Eastern Michigan Eagles after Tray Maddox Jr. scored 22 points in Western Michigan’s 78-68 victory against the Ball State Cardinals.

The Eagles have gone 4-7 at home. Eastern Michigan allows 81.7 points and has been outscored by 9.0 points per game.

The Broncos have gone 3-11 against MAC opponents. Western Michigan gives up 74.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.9 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emoni Bates is averaging 20 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Eagles. Tyson Acuff is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

Lamar Norman Jr. is averaging 17.7 points for the Broncos. Maddox is averaging 10.3 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 42.4% over the past 10 games for Western Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 72.8 points, 27.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points per game.

Broncos: 1-9, averaging 67.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

