Coit, Northern Illinois Huskies take on the Eastern Michigan Eagles

Eastern Michigan Eagles (8-22, 5-12 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (12-18, 8-9 MAC) DeKalb, Illinois; Friday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: MAC foes Northern Illinois and Eastern Michigan face off on Friday. The Huskies are 4-7 on their home court. Northern Illinois ranks ninth in the MAC with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Anthony Crump averaging 4.1.

The Eagles are 5-12 in conference play. Eastern Michigan has a 4-13 record against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Coit is scoring 16.0 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Huskies. Zarigue Nutter is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

Emoni Bates is shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 19.7 points and 5.8 rebounds. Tyson Acuff is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 75.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 72.8 points, 27.0 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

