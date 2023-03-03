Eastern Michigan faces Northern Illinois on 4-game road skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Eastern Michigan Eagles (8-22, 5-12 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (12-18, 8-9 MAC) DeKalb, Illinois; Friday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern Illinois -5.5; over/under is 150 BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan visits Northern Illinois looking to end its four-game road skid. The Huskies have gone 4-7 in home games. Northern Illinois is 8- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.6 turnovers per game.

The Eagles are 5-12 against MAC opponents. Eastern Michigan is 4-13 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaleb Thornton is averaging 8.6 points, 5.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Huskies. David Coit is averaging 14.9 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 45.6% over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

Tyson Acuff is averaging 13.9 points for the Eagles. Emoni Bates is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 75.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 72.8 points, 27.0 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

