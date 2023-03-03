Nutter scores 19, Northern Illinois tops Eastern Michigan

DEKALB, Ill. — Zarigue Nutter scored 19 points as Northern Illinois beat Eastern Michigan 85-66 on Friday.
Tyson Acuff led the Eagles (8-23, 5-13) in scoring, finishing with 26 points and three steals. Emoni Bates, ranked 28th in scoring nationally, finished with just six points on 3-of-14 shooting. Bates nearly averaged a double-double in two games last week with 20.5 points and 9.0 rebounds.
