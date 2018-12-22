YPSILANTI, Mich. — Kevin McAdoo and James Thompson IV combined to score 35 points as Eastern Michigan cruised past NAIA-member Siena Heights in its final home game of 2018, 91-71 on Saturday afternoon.

Eastern Michigan snapped a two-game losing streak that included a loss to UC Irvine Wednesday where the Eagles held the Anteaters to just 52 points, a season best for points allowed, but managed to score just 48.

Eastern Michigan equaled that output in the first half against Siena Heights. McAdoo hit 3 of 7 from distance and finished with 18 points and Thompson scored 17 points and grabbed 16 rebounds. Paul Jackson added 13 points and five assists off the bench.

The Eagles shot 31 of 63 (49.2 percent) from the field, but were just 5 of 26 from beyond the 3-point arc.

DJ Lundy scored 18 points to lead Siena Heights after going scoreless in a 106-45 loss to Purdue-Fort Wayne Thursday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.