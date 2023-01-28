Eastern Michigan takes on Miami (OH) after Bates' 43-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-16, 1-6 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (7-13, 1-6 MAC) Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miami (OH) -6.5; over/under is 154.5 BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan plays the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Emoni Bates scored 43 points in Eastern Michigan’s 84-79 loss to the Toledo Rockets.

The RedHawks are 6-6 in home games. Miami (OH) is 5- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.7 turnovers per game.

The Eagles are 1-6 against MAC opponents. Eastern Michigan has a 2-9 record against opponents over .500.

The RedHawks and Eagles face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mekhi Lairy averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the RedHawks, scoring 17.2 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc. Morgan Safford is averaging 15.1 points and six rebounds over the last 10 games for Miami (OH).

Bates is shooting 43.5% and averaging 20.5 points for the Eagles. Noah Farrakhan is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 3-7, averaging 73.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Eagles: 2-8, averaging 68.5 points, 28.0 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

