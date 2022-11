BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan takes on the Bradley Braves after Emoni Bates scored 30 points in Eastern Michigan’s 88-83 loss to the Michigan Wolverines.

Bradley finished 12-2 at home a season ago while going 17-14 overall. The Braves averaged 70.5 points per game while shooting 44.4% from the field and 33.8% from behind the arc last season.