Eastern Michigan visits Florida International on 4-game road skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-6) at Florida International Panthers (4-2) Miami; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida International -8.5; over/under is 163 BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan will aim to end its four-game road slide when the Eagles play Florida International. The Panthers have gone 4-1 in home games. Florida International is fourth in C-USA with 16.7 assists per game led by Nick Guadarrama averaging 3.6.

The Eagles are 0-2 on the road. Eastern Michigan is 1-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javaunte Hawkins is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 10 points. Denver Jones is shooting 61.2% and averaging 19.7 points for Florida International.

Emoni Bates averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 19.5 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. Tyson Acuff is averaging 12.6 points for Eastern Michigan.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article