Eastern Michigan visits Kent State following Davis' 21-point performance

Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-20, 3-10 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (21-5, 11-2 MAC) Kent, Ohio; Friday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kent State -17; over/under is 146.5 BOTTOM LINE: Kent State faces the Eastern Michigan Eagles after VonCameron Davis scored 21 points in Kent State’s 82-58 victory over the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Golden Flashes have gone 12-0 at home. Kent State has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Eagles are 3-10 against MAC opponents. Eastern Michigan is 3-12 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sincere Carry is scoring 16.4 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Golden Flashes. Malique Jacobs is averaging 11.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.7 steals over the last 10 games for Kent State.

Tyson Acuff is averaging 14.7 points for the Eagles. Emoni Bates is averaging 20.3 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 8-2, averaging 76.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Eagles: 2-8, averaging 74.1 points, 27.0 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

