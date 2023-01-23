Eastern Michigan visits Toledo after Dennis' 21-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-15, 1-5 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (13-6, 4-2 MAC) Toledo, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Toledo takes on the Eastern Michigan Eagles after Rayj Dennis scored 21 points in Toledo’s 86-77 win over the Buffalo Bulls. The Rockets have gone 7-1 at home. Toledo is seventh in the MAC with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Setric Millner Jr. averaging 4.8.

The Eagles have gone 1-5 against MAC opponents. Eastern Michigan gives up 81.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 9.7 points per game.

The Rockets and Eagles meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: JT Shumate is shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, while averaging 18.1 points. Dennis is shooting 45.5% and averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games for Toledo.

Emoni Bates is averaging 19.3 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Eagles. Noah Farrakhan is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 7-3, averaging 84.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Eagles: 2-8, averaging 68.7 points, 27.0 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

