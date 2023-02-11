Eastern Washington beats Idaho 73-66, runs win streak to 15

MOSCOW, Idaho — Ethan Price scored 16 points and Eastern Washington ran its win streak to 15 with a 73-66 victory over Idaho on Saturday.
Isaac Jones finished with 18 points and nine rebounds for the Vandals (9-17, 3-10). Divant’e Moffitt had 14 points and six assists, while Yusef Salih scored eight.
Idaho stayed in the game because of the free-throw shooting of EWU. The Eagles, who came in shooting 81% from the foul line in conference play, made only 19 of 31 (61%) against the Vandals. Eastern Washington, boasting an overall shooting percentage of 54 through the first 14 games of its streak, managed just 39% (23 of 59) against Idaho.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Thursday. Eastern Washington hosts Northern Arizona, while Idaho hosts Northern Colorado.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.