Eastern Washington beats Sac State for 13th straight win

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Angelo Allegri and Ethan Price scored 17 points apiece and Eastern Washington made it 13 straight wins with an 82-63 victory over Sacramento State on Thursday night.

Allegri shot 7 of 10 from the field and 3 for 4 from the foul line for the Eagles (17-7, 11-0 Big Sky Conference). Price made 7 of 10 shots, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range. Tyreese Davis recorded 12 points.