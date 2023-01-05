Eastern Washington Eagles face the Portland State Vikings on 4-game win streak

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Portland State Vikings (6-8, 0-1 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (8-7, 2-0 Big Sky) Cheney, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Washington -6.5; over/under is 152.5 BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington comes into a matchup against Portland State as winners of four consecutive games. The Eagles are 3-0 in home games. Eastern Washington scores 73.3 points while outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The Vikings are 0-1 against Big Sky opponents. Portland State leads the Big Sky scoring 78.7 points per game while shooting 44.6%.

The Eagles and Vikings square off Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Casey Jones is averaging 6.2 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Eagles. Steele Venters is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Eastern Washington.

Jorell Saterfield is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Vikings. Bobby Harvey is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 80.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Vikings: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 27.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

