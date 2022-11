Mississippi Valley State finished 0-11 at home last season while going 2-26 overall. The Delta Devils averaged 11.0 assists per game on 22.9 made field goals last season.

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington looks to stop its three-game skid with a victory over Mississippi Valley State.

Eastern Washington went 18-16 overall last season while going 8-11 on the road. The Eagles averaged 15.7 assists per game on 26.6 made field goals last season.