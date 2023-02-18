Eastern Washington hosts Kountz and Northern Colorado

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Northern Colorado Bears (10-17, 5-10 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (20-7, 14-0 Big Sky) Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Washington -8; over/under is 153.5 BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado visits the Eastern Washington Eagles after Daylen Kountz scored 26 points in Northern Colorado’s 84-82 loss to the Idaho Vandals.

The Eagles are 10-1 in home games. Eastern Washington is the Big Sky leader with 33.7 rebounds per game led by Casey Jones averaging 5.8.

The Bears have gone 5-10 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Colorado ranks second in the Big Sky shooting 36.3% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steele Venters averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc. Angelo Allegri is averaging 13 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games for Eastern Washington.

Advertisement

Dalton Knecht is scoring 19.9 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Bears. Kountz is averaging 16.8 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games for Northern Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 10-0, averaging 80.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 52.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 74.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article