SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Jesse Hunt scored 22 points with 17 rebounds and six assists and Eastern Washington pulled out a 94-92 win over Sacrament State in overtime on Saturday night after blowing a 10-point lead in the final 92 seconds of regulation.

Jacob Davison added 19 points for the Eagles (6-13, 4-4 Big Sky Conference), including a 3-point play with 30 seconds to play for a 91-88 lead and two free throws with 13 seconds left that made it 93-90.

Ethan Esposito grabbed an offensive rebound with five seconds left and made two free throws for the Hornets (8-9, 2-6) before Eastern’s Tyler Kidd made 1 of 2 with four seconds left to close the scoring.

Marcus Graves drew iron with a long a 3-pointer at the buzzer, unlike the the end of regulation step-back, bank-shot 3 that tied the game at 76.

Kidd had a career-high 20 points for the Eagles, making 11 of 12 free throws. Mason Peatling had 17 points and 13 rebounds before fouling out with three minutes left in regulation.

Graves had 29 points with nine assists and seven rebounds for Sacramento State, Esposito added 19 and Osi Nwachukwu had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Eagles scored the first nine points and raced to a 17-2 lead. The Hornets made just 1 of their first 15 shots.

