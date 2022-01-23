The Eagles are 4-3 in conference games. Eastern Washington ranks third in the Big Sky with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Linton Acliese averaging 2.6.
The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tarik Cool is averaging 10.9 points for the Bengals. Austin Smellie is averaging 6.9 points over the last 10 games for Idaho State.
Bergersen is averaging 14.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Eagles. Steele Venters is averaging 13.8 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 46.0% over the past 10 games for Eastern Washington.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 2-8, averaging 58.7 points, 28.9 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.
Eagles: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.