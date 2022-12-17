Eastern Washington takes on UC Davis after Venters' 26-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UC Davis Aggies (7-3) at Eastern Washington Eagles (4-7) Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Washington -2.5; over/under is 151 BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington hosts the UC Davis Aggies after Steele Venters scored 26 points in Eastern Washington’s 77-70 loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Eagles have gone 1-0 at home. Eastern Washington leads the Big Sky with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Casey Jones averaging 5.2.

The Aggies have gone 1-2 away from home. UC Davis ranks sixth in college basketball with 39.5 rebounds per game led by Elijah Pepper averaging 6.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Venters is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Eagles. Angelo Allegri is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Eastern Washington.

Pepper is shooting 43.4% and averaging 19.6 points for the Aggies. Ty Johnson is averaging 17.0 points for UC Davis.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article