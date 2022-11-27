Eastern Washington visits Florida International after Jones' 26-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Eastern Washington Eagles (2-4) at Florida International Panthers (3-2) Miami; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida International -2; over/under is 150 BOTTOM LINE: Florida International hosts the Eastern Washington Eagles after Denver Jones scored 26 points in Florida International’s 83-50 win over the Stony Brook Seawolves. The Panthers are 3-1 on their home court. Florida International is seventh in C-USA in rebounding averaging 32.6 rebounds. Nick Guadarrama paces the Panthers with 4.8 boards.

The Eagles are 0-2 on the road. Eastern Washington is 0-3 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javaunte Hawkins is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 9.8 points. Jones is shooting 62.7% and averaging 20.4 points for Florida International.

Steele Venters is shooting 37.5% and averaging 11.2 points for the Eagles. Angelo Allegri is averaging 9.2 points for Eastern Washington.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article