Eastern Washington visits Texas Tech following Isaacs' 24-point game

Eastern Washington Eagles (4-6) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-2) Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas Tech -17; over/under is 134 BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech takes on the Eastern Washington Eagles after Pop Isaacs scored 24 points in Texas Tech’s 78-71 win over the Nicholls State Colonels.

The Red Raiders are 5-0 in home games. Texas Tech is fifth in the Big 12 in team defense, giving up 61.0 points while holding opponents to 39.3% shooting.

The Eagles have gone 1-4 away from home. Eastern Washington gives up 70.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.7 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Obanor is shooting 52.6% and averaging 14.0 points for the Red Raiders. Isaacs is averaging 10.3 points for Texas Tech.

Steele Venters is averaging 13.6 points for the Eagles. Angelo Allegri is averaging 10 points and 3.1 assists for Eastern Washington.

