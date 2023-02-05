Eastern Washington wins 14th straight, tops Portland State

PORTLAND, Ore. — Tyreese Davis scored 27 points and Eastern Washington upped its win streak to 14 with a 98-88 victory over Portland State on Saturday night.

Davis added six rebounds and five assists for the Eagles (18-7, 12-0 Big Sky Conference), who boast the longest current winning streak in the nation. Steele Venters hit three 3-pointers and scored 19 points with three steals. Angelo Allegri scored 13.