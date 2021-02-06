Cedric Russell scored a season-high 30 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns (13-6, 7-5 Sun Belt Conference). Mylik Wilson added 12 points and six rebounds. Theo Akwuba had 10 points and seven rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.