Ebert, No. 24 K-State women roll past UMKC 72-45

MANHATAN, Kan. — Emilee Ebert scored 14 poin ts and ran her streak of free throw makes to 32, and No. 24 Kansas State cruised to a 72-45 win over UMKC on Wednesday night.

The Wildcats (9-1) scored the last six points of the first half for a 39-24 lead and had the first 13 of the second to make it 50-24. Ebert had six of those 19. The Mavericks went scoreless for 7:36 and without a field goal for almost 10 minutes.