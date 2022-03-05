Texas (23-6, 13-5 Big 12) finished the regular season with those eight straight wins after losing three in a row, including two to No. 5 Baylor.

Harmon left the game after taking a shot to the face early in the fourth quarter. She returned less than five minutes later but left again after a brief appearance. Athletic trainers appeared to be stretching her leg while Harmon was out the first time.

Story continues below advertisement

Lexy Keys and Lauren Fields scored 10 apiece to lead Oklahoma State (8-19, 3-15), which finished the regular season with five straight defeats.

Advertisement

Texas led 40-20 at halftime after making 11-0 runs in the first and second quarters. Harmon scored six points during the second run as Texas took a 24-point lead, its largest of the game. The only real glitch for Texas was four turnovers on four straight possessions during the final two minutes of the half.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma State: The Cowgirls are in jeopardy of winning fewer than 10 games for the first time since they finished 6-22 in 2005-06. They’ve had only one losing season since then, 14-16 in 2018-19. ... Oklahoma State cut the Texas lead to 11 with 7:32 left but did not get any closer.

Story continues below advertisement

Texas: The Longhorns are leaving the Erwin Center after this season for the new $340 million Moody Center under construction on campus now. Though the Longhorns won the final regular season game that was held in the Erwin Center, they probably are not finished playing in that building. The top 16 teams will host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. The Division I Women’s Basketball selection committee recently projected Texas as the No. 10 overall seed in the tournament.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma State: will play in the Big 12 tournament on Thursday in Kansas City.