But Bryant slammed the door on Marist’s comeback bid when Eckhaus threw a 12-yard TD to Anthony Frederick with 4:15 left in the third. He connected again with Frederick, this time for 18 yards, and a 31-17 lead to seal it.
Eckhaus ran for 70 yards and Frederick caught nine passes for 98 yards.
Bagozzi threw for 211 yards and Menders gained 144 yards receiving on 12 receptions.
