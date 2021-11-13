The Bulldogs (6-4, 4-2 Northeast Conference) ultimately scored on eight of 10 drives which included seven touchdowns and a field goal.
David Zorrilla caught nine passes for 147 yards and a touchdown for Bryant. Dan Adeboboye ran for 101 yards on 16 carries and scored twice and Fabrice Mukendi ran it in twice for scores.
Orth threw for 148 yards and a touchdown for Long Island (2-7, 2-4). LIU beat Bryant in the abbreviated spring season 24-19.
__
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.
Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25