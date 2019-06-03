East Carolina’s Alec Burleson pitches against Campbell in an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game in Greenville, N.C., Monday, June 3, 2019. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP) (Associated Press)

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Bryant Packard and Alec Burleson each drove in three runs, and East Carolina beat Campbell 10-3 on Monday to force a winner-take-all final game at the Greenville regional.

Packard and Burleson hit back-to-back two-run doubles during a four-run fifth inning that broke the game open for the top-seeded Pirates (46-16). They earned a rematch with the third-seeded Camels (37-20) on Monday night with the winner advancing to a best-of-three super regional series.

Burleson (6-1), East Carolina’s do-it-all threat, also struck out five in five innings while allowing two runs.

Spencer Packard hit a two-run triple in the first to put Campbell up 2-1. Kevin Westlake (3-3) allowed four runs on four hits in two innings while taking the loss.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.