Malcolm Perry gets a pat on the head from offensive lineman David Forney after plunging for a touchdown. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Malcolm Perry spent his first three years on the Navy football team playing multiple positions on offense. The senior’s dazzling performance Saturday afternoon left no doubt Coach Ken Niumatalolo made the correct decision to keep Perry at quarterback for good this season.

In directing a 42-10 trouncing of visiting East Carolina in the American Athletic Conference opener for both schools, Perry accounted for six touchdowns and 307 yards of total offense, placing his name along side some of the most accomplished quarterbacks of Navy’s triple-option era.

“I have no idea how he does it,” Navy center Ford Higgins said.

Perry’s total touchdowns — four rushing and two passing — were the most in a game at Navy since Keenan Reynolds ran for six and passed for another in on Nov. 15, 2014. Reynolds holds virtually every meaningful career offensive record in program history, including points, touchdowns and rushing yards.

Perry, who had alternated between quarterback and slotback since his debut in 2016, also became the first Navy player to run and pass for at least 150 yards in a game since Ricky Dobbs did so Nov. 20, 2010. Dobbs is second on the school’s career scoring list.

[Maryland goes from fast and furious to fully frustrated in loss to Temple]

“Coming into spring workouts, that’s when it really made the most difference,” Perry said of being able to concentrate solely on quarterback play. “Recognizing that I am the starter, I’m the leader of the team, and I’ve got to make the right decision, and I’m really the focal point of the success offense.

“Know that, accepting that, going out there and executing. It helps a lot.”

An 80-yard scoring throw to slotback C.J. Williams provided the final highlight of the game for Perry, extending Navy’s lead to 42-3 with 6:34 to play in the third quarter. It was the longest passing play for the Midshipmen since Dobbs completed an 85-yarder to Greg Jones nine years ago.

Navy (2-0) scored touchdowns on its first four possessions and amassed 468 yards of total offense, including 315 rushing, to remain perfect (5-0) in AAC openers. The Midshipmen are one victory from matching their total from last season, when they had their fewest wins since Niumatalolo took over full-time in 2008.

“Been here a long time, and that’s probably as complete a football game that I can remember us playing,” said Niumatalolo, the winningest coach in program history. “Really nice to see. I mean, just, we’re doing a really, really good job on third downs, getting people off the field.”

The Pirates (1-2) converted just 2 of 13 third-down attempts, didn’t score a touchdown until quarterback Holton Ahlers’s two-yard run with 12:30 to go, and dropped their fourth in a row in the series.

The announced crowd of 30,707 had mostly departed when, with 4:44 left in the fourth quarter, East Carolina defensive back Davondre Robinson collided headfirst into teammate Xavier Smith, yielding a scary moment that halted play for roughly 10 minutes.

Athletic trainers from both teams attended to Robinson before lifting him onto a stretcher. He gave a thumbs-up as the cart transported the junior to the locker room. The extent of his injury wasn’t immediately known.

The outcome became all but a formality following three consecutive touchdown drives of at least 65 yards bridging the first and second quarters.

Perry’s five-yard scoring run on second and four accounted for the last of those and opened a 28-3 lead with 5:25 left in the first half. Three plays earlier, fullback Nelson Smith gained nine yards on fourth and four from the East Carolina 47, and Navy got an additional 15 penalty yards for a face mask.

Navy’s defense had plenty of encouraging moments as well, most notably a goal-line stand that forced the Pirates to settle for a 23-yard field goal with 9:09 remaining in the second quarter.

East Carolina had advanced to the 7-yard line on a 41-yard completion from Ahlers to wide receiver Tyler Snead before facing third and goal from the 1. But officials called the Pirates for illegal formation when they snapped the ball with five players in the backfield.

On third and goal from the 6, Ahlers threw incomplete when linebacker Jacob Springer applied heavy pressure on a blitz.

“I think preparation really won us the game this week,” Midshipmen linebacker Diego Fagot said. “The bye week was very helpful in that, and something that we’re really emphasizing this year is getting off the field on third down, and we have a whole new scheme when it’s third down.”

The offensive onslaught began with a touchdown drive on Navy’s opening possession, capped by Perry’s 18-yard scoring run on first and 10. The touchdown came on the ensuing snap after Smith carried around the right side for a yard on fourth down and one.

Navy, which needed only 2:08 to reach the end zone, took over at the Pirates 38-yard line when junior punter Jonn Young managed a 22-yard effort with East Carolina facing fourth and 17 from its 16.

“I thought getting off to a good start helped us,” Niumatalolo said. “Kind of took some of the wind of their sail. I thought that was important, but just really pleased with our guys. Coaches did a great job of getting them prepared. I thought our players played excellent in all three phases. Just really proud.”