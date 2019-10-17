As a junior, Beck averaged 14.1 rebounds and 9.6 points to earn Associated Press All-SEC second team honors. His career average of 10 rebounds was Kentucky’s third-highest total at the time.

Beck’s leadership in 1958 followed a personal loss with the offseason death of his first wife, Billie, from Hodgkin’s disease. He turned down an offer from the NBA’s New York Knicks after graduation to enter the ministry and served there for over 50 years.

Beck is survived by wife Faye and four sons. Funeral arrangements are pending.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD