Edey and No. 5 Purdue host Florida State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Purdue Boilermakers (6-0) at Florida State Seminoles (1-7) Tallahassee, Florida; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Purdue takes on the Florida State Seminoles after Zach Edey scored 21 points in Purdue’s 75-56 victory against the Duke Blue Devils. The Seminoles have gone 1-3 at home. Florida State ranks ninth in the ACC with 7.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Cam’Ron Fletcher averaging 1.8.

The Boilermakers are 0-0 in road games. Purdue is the Big Ten leader with 39.2 rebounds per game led by Edey averaging 12.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Mills is scoring 12.6 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Seminoles. Fletcher is averaging 12.1 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 41.9% for Florida State.

Fletcher Loyer is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Boilermakers, while averaging 11.3 points. Edey is averaging 21.7 points, 12 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for Purdue.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article