Edey has another big game, No. 4 Purdue routs Hofstra 85-66

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Zach Edey had a double-double in the first half and finished with 23 points and 18 rebounds to help No. 4 Purdue rout Hofstra 85-66 on Wednesday night. The 7-foot-4 center has scored 20 or more points in eight straight games, the longest streak during coach Matt Painter’s 18-year tenure. The Boilermakers are 9-0 for the first time since 2015-16.

Hofstra was without leading scorer Aaron Estrada because of an injured ankle. Redshirt freshman Amar’e Marshall responded by scoring a season-high 24 points for the Pride (6-4).

NO. 7 TENNESSEE 84, EASTERN KENTUCKY 49

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tyreke Key scored 10 of the first 12 points of the second half and finished with 17, and Tennessee overcame a sluggish first half to beat Eastern Kentucky.

The Volunteers (8-1) have won seven straight.

Advertisement

Key led Tennessee in scoring before leaving with a right knee injury with 6:15 left in the game. Julian Phillips had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Zakai Zeigler and Uros Plavsic added 13 points apiece.

Leland Walker led the Colonels (4-5) with 13 points.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

GiftOutline Gift Article